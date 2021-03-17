New (Subaru) Outback revealed with price

On the back of detailing the updated Forester last month, Subaru has now announced pricing for the all-new Outback.

Once again based on the Legacy, albeit this time the seventh generation that bowed back in 2019, the internally designated BT Outback joins the local line-up as Subaru’s flagship in the absence of the seven-seat Ascent the Japanese marque is unlikely to offer on local shores anytime soon.

Recently also priced and specced in Australia, the Outback arrives in South Africa comprising two models; Touring and Field with the biggest alterations being to the latter in the shape of cladding on the wheel arches, at the base of the doors and on the bumpers.

Based on the marque’s Global Platform, Subaru, despite not revealing exact specification details, has detailed certain features, the biggest being the brand-new 11.6-inch Starlink touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also standard is Subaru’s latest EyeSight system incorporating not only revised Lane Keep Assist, but also Autonomous Corrective Steering and an industry first Distraction Mitigation that uses interior cameras to monitor the driver’s face in order to determine fatigue or distraction from the road ahead.

Underneath the bonnet, the Outback will be powered by the same 2.5-litre flat-four Boxer engine as the Forester. Producing 136kW/239Nm, the normally aspirated engine is paired as standard to a Lineartronic CVT and is not expected to be joined by the 191kW/376Nm 2.4-litre turbo unit offered on the US-spec model and indeed the Ascent.

Going on sale from the beginning of May, the Outback carries a sticker price of R699 000 for the 2.5i-Field ES and R729 900 for the 2.5i-Touring ES with a five year/100 000 km warranty and three year/75 000 km maintenance plan standard on both.

