Hyundai preparing three-row Alcazar for 6 April reveal

Hyundai has reportedly confirmed that the three-row version of the Creta, the Alcazar, will be making its world debut on the sixth of next month and not in June as previously alleged.

A model that has been in the making for almost three years since rumours started emerging, the Alcazar, which has already been sighted undergoing pre-production testing in India, will ride on a lengthened version of the Creta’s platform and feature different front and bumpers, a bespoke grille and unique alloy wheels as well as a D-pillar.

Despite the three-row configuration, the Alcazar will have two seating options; the standard seven or optional six with the latter poised to comprise two captain style chairs in the second row split by an armrest-cum storage area with two cupholders.

According to indianautosblog.com, who snapped images of the Alcazar testing, the newcomer will have the same wheelbase as the Creta albeit with taller roofline to accommodate the third row.

While still to be confirmed, the Alcazar could get more premium materials and possibly even tech to further differentiate itself from the Creta, however, the line-up of drivetrains will be carried over unchanged. Another possible option is all-wheel-drive despite it being purely speculative at present.

The Indian online publication has meanwhile alleged that the Alcazar could arrive on dealership floors as early as May with pricing from the South African equivalent of R246 000.

Likely to be Hyundai’s most accessible three-row SUV, the local arm of the South Korean marque has so far remained mum on any plans for a South African version. If approval is given though, expect it to arrive in the middle of the year with pricing of around R500 000.

