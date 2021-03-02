Sleekly styled Hyundai Bayon revealed

Having dropped the final teaser in the shape of the launch date on Monday, Hyundai, after disclosing little about the all-new Bayon, has officially taken the covers off of its new entry-level crossover/SUV for Europe.

Slotting-in below the Kona with its name being revealed last year, the Bayon conforms to Hyundai’s latest Sensual Sportiness design language, the front sporting a split headlight design derived from the Kona and Tucson, albeit with slimmer top LED headlights and upper grille, an upside down U-shaped lower apron and a distinct X-motif rear facia with vertical LED light clusters.

Boasting a coupe-like sloping roofline, the Bayon is based on the same platform as the i20 and measures 4 180 mm in overall length with the wheelbase rated at 2 850 mm, height at 1 490 mm or 1 500 mm with the optional 17-inch alloy wheels, and the width at 1 775 mm. Offering 183 mm of ground clearance, the Bayon has a rated boot capacity of 411-litres with the rear seats up, with Hyundai also claiming 882 mm of rear passenger legroom.

Seen for the first time, the Bayon’s interior closely mirrors that of the i20 in look and design with buyers having the option of two touchscreen infotainment systems; the standard eight-inch and optional 10.25-inch, both with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus satellite navigation in the case of the latter, up to three USB ports, a wireless smartphone charger, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and on range topping models, a Bose sound system.

Aside from the mentioned alloys, lower spec models ride on 15-inch steel or 16-inch alloys with safety and driver assistance systems, depending on the trim grade, comprising of:

Auto High Beam Assist

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert

Lane Keep Assist

Driver Attention Warning

Junction Turning Assist

Lane Following Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Collision Avoidance

Rear Occupant Alert

Blind Spot Collision Warning

Underneath the bonnet, the Bayon makes exclusive use of the familiar 1.0 T-GDI engine used in the i20 and Venue, but like the former, with our without the 48-volt mild-hybrid system and in two states of tune; 74 kW and 88 kW.

The standard transmission is a six-speed manual with the option being a seven-speed dual-clutch, although with the mild-hybrid system selected, the self-shifter falls away with the former being replaced by the so-called six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) that uncouples the ‘box from the engine when the throttle is released in order to aid consumption.

Like the i20, the mild-hybrid system combined with the iMT results in the standard availability of three driving modes; Eco, Normal and Sport with the Bayon also being the first non-performance Hyundai to receive a rev-matching function when downshifting.

Available in Aurora Grey Pearl and Phantom Black Pearl, as well seven other hues contrasted by a Phantom Black roof; Polar White, Sleek Silver Metallic, Elemental Brass Metallic, Aqua Turquoise Metallic, Intense Blue Pearl, Dragon Red Pearl and the Mangrove Green Pearl launch colour, the Bayon will go on sale on the Old Continent later this year with South African availability still to be confirmed.

