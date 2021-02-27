Motoring News 27.2.2021 08:45 am

Attention! Toyota bring backs Troop carrying Land Cruiser 78

Charl Bosch
Attention! Toyota bring backs Troop carrying Land Cruiser 78

Toyota Land Cruiser 78 is back

No V8 diesel or V6 petrol but rather the stalwart normally aspirated 1HZ 4.2-litre straight-six normally aspirated oil-burner.

Toyota has made an unexpected addition to the Land Cruiser 70-series by bringing back the 78-series, better known as the Troop Carrier or simply Troopy.

Said to have been as a result of customer demand, the 78 will only be sold on a order basis and in two colours; Sand Beige and Ivory White. Swapping the alloy wheels for heavy duty 16-inch steelies and with drum brakes at the rear, the Troopy is once again motivated by the never-say-die normally aspirated 4.2-litre straight-six diesel, whose 96kW/285Nm is delivered to the ground through a five-speed manual gearbox incorporating a low range transfer case.

Included in the R716 000 sticker price is a three year/100 000 km warranty.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Subaru mum but not ruling out bakkie return using the Toyota Hilux as a base 22.2.2021
Next generation Toyota Prius arriving in 2022 with an even lower stance 18.2.2021
Powered by Mazda? Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s new oil-burner a straight-six 12.2.2021


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Driving impressions VW Polo Vivo Mswenko has heaps of swagger

Covid-19 Second batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrives in SA

Politics ANC top brass to meet defiant Jacob Zuma

Society ‘Give my daughter her name’: Single father takes on Home Affairs

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition