Attention! Toyota bring backs Troop carrying Land Cruiser 78

Toyota has made an unexpected addition to the Land Cruiser 70-series by bringing back the 78-series, better known as the Troop Carrier or simply Troopy.

Said to have been as a result of customer demand, the 78 will only be sold on a order basis and in two colours; Sand Beige and Ivory White. Swapping the alloy wheels for heavy duty 16-inch steelies and with drum brakes at the rear, the Troopy is once again motivated by the never-say-die normally aspirated 4.2-litre straight-six diesel, whose 96kW/285Nm is delivered to the ground through a five-speed manual gearbox incorporating a low range transfer case.

Included in the R716 000 sticker price is a three year/100 000 km warranty.

