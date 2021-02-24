Motoring News 24.2.2021 02:06 pm

Alcazar is the name for June bound seven-seat Hyundai Creta

Charl Bosch
Alcazar will bridge the gap between Creta and Santa Fe in becoming Hyundai’s most affordable seven-seat SUV.

Hyundai has officially confirmed rumours dating back nearly three years that the upcoming seven-seat Creta will indeed be called Alcazar.

Reportedly on course to debut in June and not April as previously claimed, but already seen undergoing pre-production testing, Autocar India has obtained the first undisguised images, which shows the seats in the second and third rows. It is worth noting though that the Alcazar will also offer a six-seat option, which in the depicted images, shows two individual seats in the second row, a centrally placed armrest-cum-storage area with twin cupholders, and two rear seats.

As previously indicated, the Alcazar will differ from the Creta in not only wheelbase, length and inclusion of a D-pillar, but also in the fitting of a unique grille, lowered roof and different alloy wheels. Also likely, but unconfirmed at present, are more premium materials for the interior.

Not expected to change is the Alcazar’s engine line-up, which will mirror that of the Creta and include the normally aspirated 85kW/144Nm 1.5-litre petrol, the 103kW/242Nm 1.4 T-GDI and the 85kW/260Nm 1.5 CRDI turbodiesel. Three transmissions will be offered; the six-speed manual or optional CVT on the former, the seven-speed dual-clutch on the T-GDI and a six-speed torque converter automatic on the diesel. Unlike the Creta, the Alcazar could up its premium standing by offering all-wheel-drive as option, but this has not been confirmed.

For now, it appears unknown as to whether the Alcazar will be brought to South Africa, but expect it to be positioned between the Creta and Santa Fe if is does land on local shores.

