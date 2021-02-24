Volkswagen reveals facelift local Tiguan line-up

Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) has shed some light on the updated Tiguan set to be introduced locally in the third quarter of 2021.

The facelifted Tiguan made its international debut in June 2020 and features new headlamps, grille, air intakes, bonnet, taillights and rear diffuser. Changes inside include a new multifunction steering wheel and a redesigned centre dashboard featuring a new touchscreen.

Product highlights include 30-colour changeable interior ambient lightning, LED headlight standard across the range with Matrix headlights on top-end models, a new Harman Kardon sound system and IQ Drive featuring Lane Assist with Blind Spot plus Front Assist.

The Tiguan’s new local line-up will also usher in a new range structure. The current entry level model, the Trendline, will just be called Tiguan, the mid-range Comfortline will become the Tiguan Life and the flagship Highline will change to the Tiguan R-Line.

In base and Life spec, the Tiguan will only be offered with the 1.4 TSI making 110kW/250Nm that does duty in the current generation and sends power to the front wheels. The popular R-Line will be offered in an additional two engine options, the 2.0 TSI outputting 162kW/350Nm and the 2.0 TDI producing 130kW/380Nm. Aside from the 1.4 TSI, both the 2.0 TSI and 2.0 TDI feature the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system as standard, but the entire range comes with just a single transmission option, the seven-speed DSG.

The Tiguan Allspace, the Tiguan’s bigger version featuring seven-seat configuration, will only benefit from the updates early next year.

