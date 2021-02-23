Opel Crossland spec and price revealed

The announcement made earlier today, pricing and complete specification of the facelift Opel Crossland, now without the X suffix, has been revealed.

Available from this month, the three model line-up starts off with the Edition priced at R324 900, which nets the normally aspirated 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine pumping out 60kW/118Nm. As with the Crossland X, this model is offered only with a five-speed manual gearbox, the combination resulting in a claimed fuel consumption of 5.8 L/100 km.

Specification includes 15-inch steel wheels, a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual air-conditioning, a four-speaker sound system, tyre pressure monitor, colour coded door handles and bumpers, a black roof spoiler, front electric windows, cruise control, cloth seats, auto-levelling headlights, electric mirrors, height-adjustable driver’s seat, rear parking sensors and Hill Start Assist.

With both the Enjoy and Cosmo trim levels dropped, along with the 1.6-litre turbodiesel engine, the next step model retains the Edition designation, but swaps the free-breathing engine for the turbocharged PureTech of the same displacement. Outputting 81kW/205Nm, the blown three-pot is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox with consumption also rated at 5.8 L/100 km.

Priced at R374 900, the turbocharged Edition swaps the 15-inch steelies for 16-inch alloy wheels, while also dropping the five-inch display for the seven-inch Intellilink system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Addition spec includes rear electric windows, a 180-degree camera and six-speaker sound system.

At the top-of-the-range, the Elegance carries a sticker of R399 000 and while using the same powertrain as the Edition, which surprisingly translates to a consumption of 6.3 L/100 km, receives more kit in the form of a leather-wrapped steering wheel, chrome exterior detailing, a gloss black roof spoiler, climate control, Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights, cloth/leatherette seats with the fronts being heated, daytime running LEDs, folding electric mirrors, rain sense wipes, Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Attention Alert, Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking as well as Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist.

Standard on all models is a three year/120 000 km warranty as well as a three year/45 000 km service plan.

