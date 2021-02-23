Opel divulges select local specification of facelift, now petrol-powered only Crossland

Now under the auspices of Stellantis, Opel South Africa has revealed select details of the facelift Crossland ahead of its market debut this month.

Revealed last year, and now minus the X suffix, the Crossland sports the same Bold and Pure styling language as the all-new Mokka, together with the so-called Opel Vizor, Compass and lightly tweaked rear facia.

Locally, the range will comprise two trim levels; Edition and top-spec Elegance with a choice of two petrol engines; the normally aspirated 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech rated at 60kW/118Nm and the turbocharged variant delivering 81kW/205Nm. Gone though is the 1.6-litre turbodiesel. As before, two transmissions are offered; a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic, the latter standard on both turbo models.

While Opel has yet to formalise exact specification, it has confirmed availability of the revised seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED head-and fog lights, Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking that incorporates Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Front and rear parking sensors and Hill Start Assist.

Pricing is expected to be announced soon with a small increase over the outgoing Crossland X that retails from R321 000 to R417 000.

