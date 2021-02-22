Motoring News 22.2.2021 07:56 am

Subaru mum but not ruling out bakkie return using the Toyota Hilux as a base

Charl Bosch
Successor to the iconic Brat has not been discussed in spite of demand growing.

Subaru’s close relations with Toyota, and reported buyer demand, has ignited fresh speculation in Australia that the brand could introduce its first bakkie based on the Hilux after almost three decades.

Despite nothing about a successor to the now iconic Brat, known as the Brumby Down Under, being even mentioned, Subaru Australia’s General Manager, Blair Read, told carsguide.com.au that while, “there’s no visibility on those sorts of discussions on what could be in the pipeline, there’s always the possibility [of it happening]”.

“There’s always that feedback, and I guess people are always talking about the Brumby and the Brat (the US version), and any car company would love to have all the options available to provide, and what you can bring to market,” Read said.

Famously owned by late former United States President Roland Reagan, the four-wheel-drive only Brat, its name an acronym for Bi-drive Recreational All-terrain Transporter, left production in 1994 after being introduced in 1978 as a small bakkie along the lines of the then Mazda B-series, Nissan Hardbody, Ford Courier, Isuzu KB and of course the Hilux.

If given approval, the second Toyota/Subaru partnership model behind the BRZ/86 will more than likely differ only on the cosmetic side, but as mentioned, no plans have been mentioned, never mind confirmed.

