What to expect: South Africa bound Renault Kiger specced and priced in India

Renault has provided a taste of what South Africans can expect from the new Kiger after announcing pricing in India this week.

Revealed last month, the twin of the also South Africa Nissan Magnite will have a choice of four trim levels in its home market; RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ with two outputs from the 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine; 52kW/96Nm from the normally aspirated unit used in the Triber and 74kW/160Nm from the turbocharged variant. The standard transmission is a five-speed manual with the option being a CVT.

Although priced from Rs 545 000 (R110 030) for the most basic RXE with the manual ‘box, this variant is only offered with the free-breathing three-pot, meaning a definite no-no as South Africans will only be privy to the forced induced model, whose price kicks-off at Rs 714 000 (R144 150) for second tier RXL fitted with the manual ‘box only.

In this guise, the Kiger boasts a four-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and USB, 16-inch steel wheels, electric mirrors, rear air-conditioning vents, a 3.5-inch instrument cluster display, daytime running LEDs, body-coloured door handles, a chrome grille, dual front airbags, electric windows all around, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, satin silver roof rails and an integrated roof spoiler.

Upping the ante, the RXT, which serves as the entry grade for the CVT, swaps the audio system for an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while also getting different covers for the steel wheels, two additional airbags, a reverse camera, height adjustable driver’s seat, a rear armrest, keyless entry, steering wheel audio controls and push-button start. Pricing for this model starts at Rs 760 000 (R153 710) for the manual and at Rs 860 000 (R173 935) for the CVT.

Sitting at the top-of-the-range is the RXZ, which eschews the steelies for 16-inch diamond-cut alloys while also benefitting from full LED headlights, folding electric mirrors, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel, an eight-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system, three driving modes; Eco, Normal and Sport, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a cooled glovebox. In terms of pricing, the manual retails from Rs 855 000 (R172 617) and the CVT from Rs 955 000 (R192 806).

Final pricing and spec will be announced closer or at the Kiger’s local launch date.

Additional info from autocarindia.com and indianautosblog.com

