Subaru divulges pricing of updated Forester

Having released select details of the updated Forester last month, Subaru South Africa has now tabled pricing of its refreshed crossover ahead of the commencing of sales next month.

Launched in Japan last year, the biggest highlight is the return of the 2.5-litre flat-four Boxer engine, albeit without a turbocharger as in the previous generation Forester XT. Joining the current 2.0-litre, which remains unchanged, the 2.5 punches out 136kW/239Nm, delivered to all four wheels via a Lineartronic CVT. As before, ground clearance is rated at 220 mm.

The 2.5’s inclusion is also limited to two new trim levels positioned above the entry-level 2.0i and S ES; the Sport ES and the S ES with the former receiving model specific touches in the form of dark metallic 18-inch alloy wheels, a black finish on the grille, wheel arches, bumpers and mirror caps, orange accents down the side, above the front skidplate and on the roof rails, plus a choice of five colours; Magnetite Grey Metallic, Ice Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Silica, Crystal White Pearl and Dark Blue Pearl.

Like the rest of the line-up, the Sport comes resplendent with restyled LED headlights and fog lamps, the updated grille, a revised boot spoiler and a new faux diffuser integrated below the rear bumper. The ES models also come with 18-inch alloy wheels, while the entry-level model rides on 17-inch wheels. A total of eight colours are offered; Red Pearl, Crystal White Pearl, Horizon Blue Pearl, Crystal Black Silica, Ice Silver Metallic, Serpia Bronze Metallic, Dark Grey Metallic and Jasper Green Metallic.

Inside, and bar the entry-level model again, all versions feature as standard an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as rain sense wipers, automatic climate control, an electric tailgate, electric front seats and a sunroof.

Reserved for the Sport are orange accents around the gear lever, orange stitching on the dashboard and water repellent seats. All models also get a new air-conditioning system with boot space rated at 520-litres and 1 770-litres with the rear seats down.

Aside from the standard fitting of Hill Descent Control and the X-Mode system with two settings; Snow/Dirt and Snow/Mud, the ES and Sport also feature the marque’s revised EyeSight system consisting of Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Reverse Automatic Braking, Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Sway Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Blind Spot Detection, steering sensitive Auto High Beam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and a reverse camera.

A five year/150 000 km warranty and three year/75 000 km maintenance plan is standard across the range.

PRICING

Forester 2.0i CVT -R486 000

Forester 2.0i-S ES CVT – R564 000

Forester 2.5i Sport ES CVT – R599 000

Forester 2.5i-S ES CVT – R629 000

