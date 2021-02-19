Motoring News 19.2.2021 09:02 am

Maserati reveals (blurry) first teasers of all-new Grecale

Charl Bosch
Maserati reveals (blurry) first teasers of all-new Grecale

Teaser of the new Maserati Grecale

Grecale will ride on the same Giorgio platform as the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio.

A model kept largely under wraps since being named last year, Maserati has released the first official teaser images of the all-new Grecale SUV that will sit below the Levante.

Pictured outside the trident brand’s plant in Modena, the heavily blurred pictures discloses several first-time details, namely the MC20 inspired grille, a distinctive coupe-like rear harking back the Citroën DS4 and thin LED taillights resembling those of not only the Jaguar F-Pace, but also the boomerang design of the Maserati 3200 GT made from 1998 to 2002.

Currently undergoing testing hence the release of the images, the Grecale will reportedly join the Jeep Grand Cherokee L in being based on the Giorgio platform developed for and used by the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, with the interior set to be inspired by that of the Ghibli and possibly even the MC20. Little is however known about the choice of powerunits with speculation pointing to the 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 from the MC20, as well as a mild-hybrid option similar to that of the Ghibli, a plug-in hybrid and an all-electric unit in 2022.

Confirmed to be built alongside the Giulia and Stelvio at the historic Cassino plant instead of the Modena facility, Maserati has revealed that the Grecale will make its world debut before the end of this year. Therefore, don’t be surprised if more details and clearer images are revealed or unearthed over the coming months.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte receive Trofeo touches 11.8.2020
Electrified Ghibli debuts as Maserati’s first hybrid 16.7.2020
Maserati’s future plans revealed as one-off Zeda spells the end of GranTurismo 15.11.2019


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract

Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition