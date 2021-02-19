Maserati reveals (blurry) first teasers of all-new Grecale

A model kept largely under wraps since being named last year, Maserati has released the first official teaser images of the all-new Grecale SUV that will sit below the Levante.

Pictured outside the trident brand’s plant in Modena, the heavily blurred pictures discloses several first-time details, namely the MC20 inspired grille, a distinctive coupe-like rear harking back the Citroën DS4 and thin LED taillights resembling those of not only the Jaguar F-Pace, but also the boomerang design of the Maserati 3200 GT made from 1998 to 2002.

Currently undergoing testing hence the release of the images, the Grecale will reportedly join the Jeep Grand Cherokee L in being based on the Giorgio platform developed for and used by the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, with the interior set to be inspired by that of the Ghibli and possibly even the MC20. Little is however known about the choice of powerunits with speculation pointing to the 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 from the MC20, as well as a mild-hybrid option similar to that of the Ghibli, a plug-in hybrid and an all-electric unit in 2022.

Confirmed to be built alongside the Giulia and Stelvio at the historic Cassino plant instead of the Modena facility, Maserati has revealed that the Grecale will make its world debut before the end of this year. Therefore, don’t be surprised if more details and clearer images are revealed or unearthed over the coming months.

