Next generation Toyota Prius arriving in 2022 with an even lower stance

Toyota has reportedly commenced development of the fifth generation Prius earmarked for introduction next year. According to Japan’s carsensor.net, the model that kick-started Toyota’s hybrid push in 1997 will continue to focus on aerodynamics in order to aid fuel consumption, but allegedly with less radical looks than the current fourth generation revealed six years ago.

Allegedly, this would involve dropping the overall height by 55 mm and cutting the length by 25 mm while widening the width by a reported 20 mm to 1 780 mm. In addition, the wheelbase will also be extended by 50 mm for a final length of 2 750 mm.

Up front, the current Prius’ 1.8-litre hybrid powerunit will be kept, but with the addition later on of a plug-in hybrid model set to use the same internal combustion engine. More details are set to be announced or uncovered over the coming weeks and months.

