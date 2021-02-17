McLaren details all-new ‘for the masses’ plug-in hybrid Artura

Having set the tone with the P1 that ended production almost six years ago now, McLaren has unveiled the first model of its new hybrid sport series, the plug-in hybrid Artura.

Revealed on the back of the launch of the MCL35M Formula 1 car, the Artura not only introduces mainstream hybrid availability to the McLaren range, but also a brand-new architecture called McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA).

Constructed out of three elements; a carbon fibre monocoque central structure, an aluminium and carbon fibre chassis and rear subframe, and a world first ethernet electrical architecture, which in total took four years to perfect, the Artura also boasts a completely new rear suspension, an electronic differential, the same damping system as the limited-run GT and standard carbon ceramic brakes utilising an aluminium six-piston caliper setup as the front and four at the rear with the discs measuring 390 mm and 380 mm respectively.

Riding as standard on 19-inch lightweight alloy wheels at the front and 20-inches at the rear, wrapped in Pirelli Cyber Tyre MC-C rubber made specifically for it, the Artura ticks the scales at 1 498 kg with 130 kg being the entire hybrid system consisting out of the 88 kg battery pack and the 15.4 kg electric motor.

Paired to an equally new 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6, which itself weighs 160 kg, 50 kg less than the now stalwart 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8, the Artura produces a combined 500kW/720Nm which translates to a claimed top speed of 330 km/h, 0-100 km/h in three seconds and 0-200 km/h in 8.3 seconds.

Offering an all-electric range of 30 km, the Artura will also get from 0-300 km/h in 21.5 seconds and according to McLaren, take 2.5 hours to charge from 0-80% when connected to a fast charging point. Just as new as the drivetrain is the transmission, an eight-speed dual-clutch that can change gear in a claimed 200 milliseconds.

Aimed at everyday use though, McLaren has not skimped on comfort by offering the Artura with not only a range of customisation interior trim pieces in a variety colours, but also dual-zone climate control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system angled towards the driver, so-called Clubsport seats, Lane Departure Warning, Auto High Beam Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Optionally, buyers can choose from three packs; the Performance, TechLux and Vision as well as 15 colours, including the Flux Green launch hue, plus the McLaren Special Operations division carbon fibre pack for the diffuser, front splitter, bumpers, wing vents, rear spoiler and mirror caps.

Available from the third quarter of this year, the Artura will retail from £185 500 (R3 791 582) in the United Kingdom with South African market availability still to be confirmed

