Land Rover Exec confirms “there is demand” for a new Defender bakkie

Land Rover has reportedly provided the biggest hint yet of a bakkie version of the new Defender becoming a production reality.

In spite of ruling the possibility out two years ago, before describing the chances of an open deck Defender as “technically possible” last year, Solihull’s Executive Director of Vehicle Programmes, Nick Collins confirmed to Britain’s Autocar that demand for a Defender bakkie has increased to the point of becoming feasible, but that certain design elements, such as the monocoque design, needs to be overcome first before approval is given.

“We always said the Defender would be a family,” Collins said, adding that it would continue to “watch this space” before announcing a rival to the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Nissan Navara, Volkswagen Amarok and Mazda BT-50. The introduction of a bakkie would add a third derivative to the Defender line-up, which currently consists of the short wheelbase 90 and the long wheelbase 110. An extended wheelbase 130, previously reserved for the ‘double cab’ Defender, is expected to join the line-up allegedly sometime this year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.