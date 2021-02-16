Locked in: All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class showing itself on 23 February

Mercedes-Benz will end nearly two years of speculative reports and sighting of pre- as well as actual production models when it reveals the eagerly awaited new W206 C-Class in exactly one week’s time (23 February).

It’s unveiling date, then unconfirmed, leaked earlier this month, the three-pointed star has once again declined to provide any details in bookmarking the launch date, although in a recent test drive of the partially disguised production model, Britain’s Autocar confirmed previous speculation that the W206 will indeed be the first generation C-Class not to have six or eight-cylinder engine options. Instead, all units will be four-cylinders with mild-hybrid assistance, paired to the 9G Tronic automatic gearbox with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system optional on some variants.

The publication also revealed that the W206 will be 65 mm longer in overall length than the W205 sedan, as well as 25 mm longer in the wheelbase department in an attempt to make it more spacious than the A-Class. Also depicted, the new C’s interior will borrow heavily from the S-Class in the form of the digital instrument cluster as well as the new tablet-like MBUX touchscreen infotainment system on the centre console.

On course to derive most of its styling from the S-Class, the C-Class will ride on an updated version of the MRA platform and initially go on sale as either a sedan or estate. Coupe and cabriolet versions are expected to join later followed by the AMG models, whose V6 and V8 engines will give way to electrified versions of the M139 2.0-litre turbo used in the A45 and A45 S.

A new designation for the C-Class, the C53 will replace the C43 while the C63 is anticipated to produce as much as 410 kW, although it remains unknown as to whether this would apply to the conventional model or the C63 S. Like the E63, the C63, for the first time, will have all of its power send to all four corners via the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system.

