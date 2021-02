Compact cars are where most of the sales action is these days, and for good reason too. They are competitively priced, come with (most of the time) a full house of spec and safety features, while also offering low cost of maintenance and ownership. And of course, the trendier looking you make these offerings, the better they seem to sell. Enter Kia’s Picanto X-Line, a crossover offering of their ever-popular Picanto hatch. Being called a crossover means that the X-Line gets a bit of urban toughening up in the form of faux skid-plate detailing, mud guards and slightly raised ride...

Compact cars are where most of the sales action is these days, and for good reason too. They are competitively priced, come with (most of the time) a full house of spec and safety features, while also offering low cost of maintenance and ownership. And of course, the trendier looking you make these offerings, the better they seem to sell.

Enter Kia’s Picanto X-Line, a crossover offering of their ever-popular Picanto hatch. Being called a crossover means that the X-Line gets a bit of urban toughening up in the form of faux skid-plate detailing, mud guards and slightly raised ride height sitting on top of 15-inch alloy wheels.

Further exterior changes come in the form of a new radiator grille, redesigned front and rear bumper, front LED driving lights and full LED lights at the rear. You also have the choice of 10 exterior colours, including a bright yellow and green that ensures you stand out in a crowd.

This X-Line model replaces the previous top-of-the-range Smart spec grade offered in the Picanto, and this means that on the inside you have all the creature comforts you could hope to get in a compact car. Two-tone artificial leather for the upholstery, a new eight-inch Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible touchscreen infotainment system, and a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines are a few of the highlights.

The tried and tested 61kW/122Nm, 1.25-litre naturally aspirated engine remains as is, and offers an acceptable level of urge for any basic transport need you might have. We only drove the Picanto R237 995 five-speed manual model at the launch, but there is also a R251 995 four-speed model automatic available for those that don’t want to swap cogs all day.

Safety is something that is sadly ignored by many buyers today in our country, but the Picanto remains the safest A-segment vehicle Kia has ever built, and this alone should put it on the top of your shopping list. Kia are targeting Ford’s Figo Freestyle, Suzuki’s Ignis and Renault’s Sandero Stepway with their new Picanto X-Line, and spec for spec they have an offering that is impossible to ignore. All Picanto models come standard with Kia’s industry-leading unlimited kilometre, five-year warranty (inclusive of Roadside Assistance), as well as a prepaid two year/30 000 km service plan.

Pricing

Picanto 1.0 Start – R187 995

Picanto 1.0 Start AT – R201 995

Picanto 1.0 Street – R201 995

Picanto 1.0 Street AT – R215 995

Picanto 1.0 Style – R211 995

Picanto 1.0 Style AT – R225 995

Picanto 1.2 Street – R210 995

Picanto 1.2 Street AT – R224 995

Picanto 1.2 Style – R220 995

Picanto 1.2 Style AT – R234 995

Picanto 1.2 X-Line – R237 995

Picanto 1.2 X-Line AT – R251 995

Picanto 1.0 Runner Panel Van – R207 995

