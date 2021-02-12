 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Things you didn’t know about the bulletproof Ford Ranger

Motoring News 7 hours ago

Armouring your bakkie against the baddies is an intricate affair.

Jaco van der Merwe
12 Feb 2021
08:33:41 AM
PREMIUM!
Things you didn’t know about the bulletproof Ford Ranger

SVI Engineering armoured Ford Ranger

The Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa (FMCSA) recently became the first local carmaker to approve aftermarket armoured modifications. In a ground-breaking initiative, FMCSA teamed up with SVI Engineering to offer customers various armouring options across its Ranger range which can be financed on the dealership floor and better yet, won’t affect the vehicle’s warranty. The partnership hit the ground running, with SVI proudly announcing this week that no less than 10 armoured Rangers has already been sold in the two weeks since its official launch. While a large chunk of the armoured vehicle business caters for the obvious markets...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Hilux/Ranger bakkie battle wages online 6.2.2021
Ford lets loose high flying grown-up but forbidden-for-South Africa F-150 Raptor 4.2.2021
Right-hand-drive likely for next generation petrol-powered Ford Ranger Raptor 3.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.