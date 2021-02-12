Citroën C3 Aircross returns from the surgeon with a new face and more kit

Exactly a year after unveiling the facelift C3, Citroën has afforded the crossover inspired Aircross a mid-life revision heading into the C3’s fifth year in production.

Largely mirroring those of its sibling, the Aicross’ exterior tweaks include a reworked nose comprising new LED headlights and a restyled chevron logo on the updated grille, all derived from the CXperience concept of five years ago, a new silver-grey skidplate at the front and rear, new alloy wheels in sizes ranging from 16 to 17-inches, a choice of two colours for the roof; white or black, four so-called colour four packs and a total of seven colours including three new hues; Polar White, Khaki Grey and Voltaic Blue.

Less dramatic are the updates inside consisting of more foam for the so-called comfort seats, a redesigned centre console, optional panoramic roof, three finishes dubbed Hype Grey, Metropolitan Graphite and Urban Blue, and a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Higher spec models also have the option of a Heads-Up Display, wireless smartphone charger, Park Assist and Hill Descent Control.

Still able to swallow 410-litres of luggage, which expands to 1 289-litres with the rear seats down, the Aircross’ drivetrain line-up remains unchanged with the 1.2 PureTech turbo-petrol producing 81 kW when paired to the six-speed manual gearbox and 96 kW with the six-speed automatic, while the 1.5 BlueHDI punches out 81 kW with the manual and 88 kW connected to the six-speed self-shifter. As before, drive is routed to the front wheels.

Going on sale later this year, the facelift Aircross, like the standard C3, has not yet been confirmed for South Africa, but expect this to possibly happen this year with the former being limited to the PureTech powerunit.

