Land Rover rewinds the clock with ‘Camel Trophy’ inspired new old Defender

Land Rover has delved back into its past by revealing a special edition version of the previous generation Defender inspired by the iconic Camel Trophy.

The work of Solihull’s in-house Classic division, which created the V8-powered Works three years ago, the Works V8 Trophy recalls not only the event that ran from 1980 to 2000, but also the colour in having the option of the very same hue inspired by the brand that sponsored it at the time.

Now called Eastnor Yellow in recognition of an event it was created for set to take place later this year with the starting venue being Eastnor Castle in where the Land Rover 4×4 Experience is located, the Trophy comes complete with a Narvik Black bonnet, grille, mirror caps, wheel arch cladding and rear door surround, a roof rack with LED spot lights, Eastnor Yellow 16-inch steel wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, a winch, raised air intake, unique front bumper and bulbar plus Trophy stickers on the doors, all derived from the model used in the Camel Trophy. The sole new addition are the LED headlights.

Inside, the Trophy offers more plushness than the ones used on the event by receiving Windsor Black leather Recaro sport seats with yellow stitching, a touchscreen infotainment system uniquely integrated into the dashboard and a clock face made specifically for it by outdoor watchmaker Elliot Brown.

Underneath the bonnet, and being based on the Works, the Trophy jettisons the 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine in favour of the Ford-based 5.0-litre supercharged V8 that pushes out 298kW/515Nm. Unlike the original, the five-speed manual gearbox has been ditched for a ZF sourced eight-speed automatic.

Limited to just 25 examples and in the UK only, the Trophy will be made in 90 and 110 bodystyles with pricing from £195 000 (R3 967 144).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.