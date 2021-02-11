Renault Duster puts on working gloves and suit in the UK

Renault’s Romanian affiliate Dacia has joined Suzuki in offering a commercial version of the Duster only the United Kingdom will be receiving.

While appearing outwardly similar to the conventional model, the Duster Commercial loses the rear seats and gains a completely flat carpeted floor, a partition and cargo shelf behind the front seats and fixed opaque rear windows. According to Dacia, the loading volume increases to up to 1.5 cubic metres with the rest of the model’s dimensions remaining unchanged.

A choice of two trim levels are offered; the Essential which gets a Bluetooth enabled sound system, 16-inch steel wheels, electric front windows, air-conditioning and a height adjustable driver’s seat, and the Comfort which swaps the audio system for the seven-inch MediaNav Evolution touchscreen infotainment display and the steelies for 16-inch alloys while also featuring heated, electric mirrors, body coloured door handles and bumpers, satin chrome roof rails, rear privacy glass and a satin silver front skidplate.

Forward momentum is provided by two turbocharged petrol engines and a single turbodiesel with the former producing 66kW/160Nm in the 1.0 TCe 90 and 96kW/240Nm in the case of the TCe 130.The stalwart 1.5 Blue dCi, known as the Blue dCi 115, produces 85kW/260Nm with a six-speed manual gearbox standard on models. All-wheel-drive can be had as an option but only on the oil-burner.

Like the conventional Duster, the Commercial has a rated ground clearance of 210 mm regardless of engine with the claimed payload ranging from 486 kg in the diesel and TCe 130 to 492 kg in the TCe 90. Claimed fuel consumption ranges from 4.9 L/100 km in the two-wheel-drive diesel to 6.3 L/100 km in the 1.0 and 1.3.

Available immediately from Dacia dealers, the Duster Commercial is not expected to be offered in South Africa with a Renault badge anytime soon.

PRICING

Duster Commercial TCe 90 Essential – £15 309 (R312 049)

Duster Commercial TCe 90 Comfort – £16 989 (R346 293)

Duster Commercial TCe 130 Essential – £16 929 (R345 070)

Duster Commercial TCe 130 Comfort – £18 609 (R379 314)

Duster Commercial Blue dCi 115 Essential – £17 409 (R354 854)

Duster Commercial Blue dCi 115 Essential 4WD – £19 689 (R401 328)

Duster Commercial Blue dCi 115 Comfort – £19 089 (R389 098)

Duster Commercial Blue dCi 115 Comfort 4WD – £21 369 (R435 572)

