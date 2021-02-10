Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT revealed as four rings’ first all-electric gran turismo

Audi has officially taken the wraps off of its interpretation of sister brand Porsche’s Taycan, the eagerly awaited e-tron GT quattro and the even more charged-up RS e-tron GT quattro.

Three years after bowing as a concept at the Los Angeles International Auto Show, and following the confirmation of production a year ago, the e-tron and its RS sibling touch down riding on the same electrified MSB platform as the Taycan with measurements of 4 990 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 900 mm, height of 1 410 mm and width of 1 960 mm.

Fractionally longer and wider than the Porsche though, the e-tron, which the four rings describe as an “electric gran turismo”, boasts subtle exterior similarities to is sibling, but with bespoke Audi front and rear facias as well as wheel sizes ranging from 20 to 21-inches. Aside from the standard LED or optional Matrix LED headlights, the RS swaps the standard steel disc brakes for cast iron tungsten carbide coated stoppers utilising a grey, red or blue painted caliper setup at the front with ten-pistons.

In addition, the RS gets the three-chamber adaptive air suspension as standard which lowers the body by 22 mm and raises it by 20 mm. Both it and the standard GT are however equipped with the Drive Select system featuring five modes; Efficiency, Comfort, Dynamic and Individual with the selection of the former resulting in the top speed being limited to 140 km/h. Only offered on the RS though is an electronic rear locking differential.

Sporting a roofline 17 mm lower than that of the A7 with the boot able to accommodate 405-litres plus an additional 85-litres underneath the bonnet, the e-tron’s interior largely mirror those of current Audi models in design and layout, with the 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit Display instrument being standard along with the 10.1-inch MMI Navigation Plus infotainment system. Not included though is the 8.6-inch climate control display replaced by two vents and physical buttons.

Aside from usual selection of materials and veneers, which ranges from faux leather, wool, imitation Alcantara, carbon and recycled wood to a leather free option known as Kaskade made from 119 salvaged plastic bottles, the e-tron comes as standard with electric sport seats, an optional Heads-Up Display and in the case of the RS, Audi Sport chairs as well as a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system.

Providing motivation, both models are equipped with the Taycan’s 93 kWh lithium-ion battery which drives a 175 kW electric motor at the front and a 320 kW motor at the rear in the e-tron GT for a combined output of 350kW/630Nm. Top speed is limited to 245 km/h with the 0-100 km/h taking 4.1 seconds. Available though is an overboost function which raises the power and torque outputs to 390kW/640Nm.

In the RS, the rear mounted electric motor has been charged-up to 335 kW with the final output being 440kW/830Nm. With overboost engaged, the former rises to 475 kW with the addition of launch control seeing the top speed increase to 250 km/h and the 0-100 km/h dash drop to 3.3 seconds. The claimed range is 487 km with the presence of the same 800-volt system as the Taycan allowing for a charging time from 0-80% of 22.5 minutes using a fast-charging 270 kW station.

On sale from this month in Germany, the e-tron GT carries a sticker price of €99 800 (R1 782 761) and the RS e-tron GT a ticket of €138 200 (R2 468 713) with both not expected to arrive in South Africa for the time being.

