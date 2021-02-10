Is this the end? Audi boss hints at A1’s permanent departure

With the future of the R8 and TT still uncertain, a new report from the United Kingdom has alleged that Audi could pull the plug on a third model as part of its electric vehicle focus, namely the A1.

Currently in its second generation after debuting three years ago, Ingolstadt’s CEO Markus Duesmann reportedly hinted that the A1, introduced eleven years ago as a rival for the Mini, is living on borrowed time after telling Auto Express, “We do discuss what we do with the small segments – in the A1 segment we have several brands that are very successful, so we do question the A1 and the moment”.

“We will certainly offer the Q2 – that might be the new entry level for us, we might not do a successor to the A1. We have to cut back. We don’t want to add the same portfolio electrically and we do make purpose-built electric cars because we can offer more functionality in purpose-built electric cars. So that means we certainly cut back our combustion-engined car portfolio in the next ten years”.

Expect possible details, as well as confirmation about the A1, to be made sometime this year.

