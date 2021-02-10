Motoring News 10.2.2021 07:19 am

WATCH: Up close with Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza

Jaco van der Merwe
WATCH: Up close with Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza

New Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Latest compact SUV unleashed on the local market.

Suzuki Auto South Africa on Tuesday officially unveiled the Vitara Brezza. Slotting in below the Vitara in terms of size and price, this Vitara Brezza has been a huge hit in India since its global debut in 2016 and there is no reason it shouldn’t be an instant hit locally too in the growing compact SUV segment.

We were able to secure one of the first test units and have been putting the Vitara Brezza through its paces around Johannesburg over the last week. We drove the top spec GLX version with the five-speed manual gearbox, which is stickered at R289 900 and came clad in Granite Grey.

What did we think of the Vitara Brezza? Be sure to check back tomorrow for our first driving impression.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Suzuki confirms price and spec of new Vitara Brezza 9.2.2021
Frugal Toyota Starlet can save you a fortune at the pumps 4.2.2021
Production backlog delays five-door Suzuki Jimny till 2022 20.1.2021


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km

General SIU investigators intimidated, threatened during probes into PPE corruption

Business News Five-year mandatory rotation for audit firms – Cosatu

Government Cabinet approves state of disaster extension by another month

Covid-19 SA switches gear on Covid-19 vaccine strategy – Mkhize


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition