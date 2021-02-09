New small Jeep on course to have a French foundation

Jeep’s reported sub-Renegade has taken another apparent step towards reality with claims from India alleging it will ride on the PSA developed CMP platform.

With the merger of Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and PSA last month under the Stellantis banner, Autocar India claims that the junior Jeep will fill position of the Renegade FCA had been unable to bring to market in spite of several attempts. Previously, it was erroneously believed that the newcomer would slot-in below the Renegade, but it now seems likely that sales will only take place in India and nowhere else.

It will therefore give the US brand a rival for the segment leading Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in the crucial sub-four metre segment, which the Renegade cannot compete in as a result of its 4 236 mm overall length. Another reported handicap is the re-engineering of several components such as the engines and certain materials, as well as the lack of local production. Currently, only the Compass is made in India.

The confirmation of new sister brand Citroën entering the market with a locally build version of the C5 Aircross has seemingly provided Jeep with the ideal base as a second model, using the CMP and presently codenamed C21, is currently undergoing testing ahead of local production next year. As indicated though, the small Jeep could well remain an Indian market exclusive for the time being.

