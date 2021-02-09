Renault 4 slated to return in 2025 as retro-styled EV

Renault’s electrically focused ‘Renaulution’ plan announced last month will reportedly lead to the revival of a second historic model from the brand’s past following the unveiling of the reincarnated 5.

According to Britain’s Autocar, citing alleged insider information, the model in question will be the 4 made from 1961 to 1994. Earmarked for introduction in 2025, two years after the 5, the 4 will be positioned as less of a sportier alternative with both set to replace the Twingo once the current third generation’s now seven year lifecycle runs-out.

Both are poised to ride on the dedicated EV version of the CMF-B platform though, but with likely differences in power output and chassis tuning. La Riege’s Chief of Design, Gilles Vidal, has meanwhile hinted that the 4 could follow the 5 in featuring a retro design inspired by the original after the telling Autocar that “some” models “might go towards a retro-futuristic approach, while the rest of the line-up is super-original and pushed towards the future”.

The marque is expected to commence its electric vehicle roll-out next year with the unveiling of the reimagined Megane, followed by the 5 and an unnamed C-segment vehicle of unspecified bodystyle.

