Renault 4 slated to return in 2025 as retro-styled EV

Charl Bosch
Renault 4 poised to return as a modern, retro-styled EV in 2025

Arrival of 4 and 5 could lead to both serving as joint replacement for the Twingo.

Renault’s electrically focused ‘Renaulution’ plan announced last month will reportedly lead to the revival of a second historic model from the brand’s past following the unveiling of the reincarnated 5.

Concept all-electric Renault 5 that will enter production in 2023

According to Britain’s Autocar, citing alleged insider information, the model in question will be the 4 made from 1961 to 1994. Earmarked for introduction in 2025, two years after the 5, the 4 will be positioned as less of a sportier alternative with both set to replace the Twingo once the current third generation’s now seven year lifecycle runs-out.

Both are poised to ride on the dedicated EV version of the CMF-B platform though, but with likely differences in power output and chassis tuning. La Riege’s Chief of Design, Gilles Vidal, has meanwhile hinted that the 4 could follow the 5 in featuring a retro design inspired by the original after the telling Autocar that “some” models “might go towards a retro-futuristic approach, while the rest of the line-up is super-original and pushed towards the future”.

Current generation rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive Renault Twingo will not be renewed once production ends

The marque is expected to commence its electric vehicle roll-out next year with the unveiling of the reimagined Megane, followed by the 5 and an unnamed C-segment vehicle of unspecified bodystyle.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

