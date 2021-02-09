Suzuki confirms price and spec of new Vitara Brezza

Having made the long awaited announcement at the end of last year, Suzuki Auto South Africa has officially revealed price and spec details of new Vitara Brezza.

Consistently the best-selling new vehicle in India where sales have eclipsed 500 000 units since bowing five years ago, the Brezza, which received a mid-life facelift last year, conforms to the sub-four metre segment of its home market by measuring 3 995 mm in overall length while sporting a wheelbase of 2 500 mm, height of 1 640 mm, width of 1 790 mm and ground clearance of 198 mm. Claimed boot space is 328-litres.

Slotting in-between the Ignis and Vitara, the model that spawned the Toyota Urban Cruiser destined for the local market later this year arrives on local shores in a choice of two trim levels; GL and GLX, both powered by the same 77kW/138Nm 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that replaced the Fiat-sourced 1.3 Multijet offered in India until the mentioned facelift.

Like its sibling, drive goes to the front wheels only via five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox with the latter doing without the so-called smart hybrid system offered in India. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.2 L/100 km for both with the towing capacity at 1 000 kg for a braked trailer.

On the specification front, both come as standard with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as ABS and EBD, dual front airbags, automatic climate control, electric windows all around, projector-type headlights, rear parking sensors as well as a reverse camera, a multi-function steering wheel and folding electric mirrors.

Adding to this, the GLX receives polished 16-inch alloy wheels as opposed to the GL’s 16-inches steelies, LED headlights and fog lamps, a front armrest, cruise control, auto on/off headlights and wipers, keyless entry, push-button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, daytime running LEDs and a cooled upper glovebox.

A choice of six colours are offered; Pearl Arctic White, Granite Grey, Premium Silver, Sizzling Red, Torque Blue and Autumn Orange with the GLX featuring three two-tone hues, Sizzling Red and Torque Blue contrasted by a Midnight Black roof and Granite Grey with an Autumn Orange roof. Standard on both is a five year/200 000 km warranty as well as a four year/60 000 km service plan.

PRICING

Vitara Brezza 1.5 GL – R244 900

Vitara Brezza 1.5 GL AT – R264 900

Vitara Brezza 1.5 GLX – R289 900

Vitara Brezza 1.5 GLX AT – R309 900

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.