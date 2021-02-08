Focus on Kiger and Triber the end for planned Renault Kwid sedan

Renault has reportedly cancelled plans for a sedan version of the Kwid following the unveiling of the Kiger last month. Set to have competed against the Hyundai Aura, Suzuki DZire, Ford Aspire, known locally as the Figo Sedan, Honda Amaze and to some extent, the sedan version of the XP150 Toyota Yaris, known as the Vios in other markets, the automaker’s Managing Director for India, Venkatram Mamillapalle, told the Economic Times that the internally known LBA sedan would no longer be happening as a result of focus shifting towards not only the Kiger, but also the Triber and Kwid.

“We have been in India for over 10 years and we have not been making money. My target is to break into profit in Financial Year ‘22. We are moving in the right direction. We are on a right path with Kwid, Triber and Kiger and I am sure we should hit a good volume that should help us significantly,” Mamillapalle said.

He added that the marque has also halted plans for the introduction of the all-electric Kwid, sold as the City K-ZE in China and by Dacia as the Spring in Europe, due to a lack of infrastructure, saying, “it is not a delay from us, but from the government of India”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.