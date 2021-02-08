Motoring News 8.2.2021 12:15 pm

Wait almost over: Mercedes-Benz reportedly unveiling all-new C-Class this month

Charl Bosch
The current W205 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been around since 2014 with the only update being a facelift three years ago.

W206 will be a four-cylinder model only, the first of any C-Class generation.

With spy shots of it undergoing testing prevalent on online platforms for over a year, a new report has alleged that the wait for the all-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class ends this month.

Citing a report from the three-pointed star itself, Auto Bild Spain claims that the internally named W206, labelled as a mini S-Class, will be digitally revealed on the 23rd of this month after the supposed unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show last year fell through as a result of the Coronavirus.

On course to make exclusive use of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, which remains to be confirmed, the new C will initially be offered only as a sedan or estate according to the publication, with a coupe and cabriolet likely to follow near the end of this year. A plug-in hybrid and possibly even an all-electric model could join at a later stage.

Set to ride on a revised version of the W205’s MRA platform, and incorporate several of the S-Class’ features, the W206 will also be the first C-Class not to have the option of a six or eight-cylinder since replacing the 190E in 1993, as the range will be motivated by four-cylinder engines only extending from the C180 to the AMG C53 that will replace the current V6-powered C43, and the C63 whose 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 will give way to an electrified version of the M139 2.0-litre used in the A45 and A45 S, reportedly with 410 kW on tap. Like the E63 and E63 S, the C63 will come as standard with the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system for the first time.

Expect more details and possibly teaser images and/or videos to appear within the coming days.

