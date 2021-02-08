Coming back after all? Next Mazda6 could herald the return of MPS

Mazda’s unveiling of its new straight-six engine last year has sparked a fresh rumour that the much loved MPS designation could well return in spite of Hiroshima’s constant rejections dating back nearly two years.

According to the latest claim by Australia’s motoring.com.au, the inline-six, which will be offered in turbocharged petrol, diesel and compression ignition SkyActiv-X forms, all with mild-hybrid assistance and displace 3.0-litres in the new 6 and CX-5, could provide the base for the return of the MPS that bowed-out in 2007 after a short two year production run based on the first generation 6. A performance version of the CX-5 was not mentioned with the same applying to the 3 following the introduction of the 3 Turbo in July last year.

Declining to comment on the MPS speculation, Mazda Australia Managing Director Vinesh Bhindi hinted that a more powerful version of the 6, allegedly out next year and based on the firm’s new rear-wheel-drive platform co-developed with Toyota, could happen after remarking that “there’s much more to it” when asked about the engine and the marque’s first rear-wheel-drive sedan since the Sentia ended production in 1999.

“Mazda Corporation has publicly said that in their large platform – which is CX-5 and above for the next generation – inline six, rear-wheel drive, electrification, all of those things are being talked about. But there’s much more to it, and when the time is right we’ll be able to talk about it,” Bhindi said.

Set to become or take inspiration from the Vision Coupe concept shown in Tokyo four years ago in the same guise as the Kai that become the present day 3, Mazda Australia Marketing Director for Australia, Alastair Doak, confirmed to the online publication that the 6 remains an important model for the marque Down Under in spite of nosediving sedan sales, saying that production will continue as long as there is demand.

For the time being though, little else about the 6 or CX-5 is known, but expect more clarity to emerge in the coming months.

