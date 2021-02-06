 
 
Hilux/Ranger bakkie battle wages online

Motoring News 2 mins ago

Toyota sells more new units, but Ford rules pre-owned roost.

Mark Jones
06 Feb 2021
07:52:07 AM
Ranger vs Hilux

Would it come as any surprise if I told you that the new car battle you see on the road between Ford’s Ranger and Toyota’s Hilux, rages just as fiercely in the pre-owned segment and via online search reporting? No? That’s what I thought. But there are a few interesting surprises along the way. Allow me to tell more about how these manufacturers continue to swap blows. New car sales in South Africa reached record lows during 2020, according to the latest NAAMSA data. A market decline of 29.1% resulted in a total of 156 163 fewer units sold compared...

