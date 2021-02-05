Motoring News 5.2.2021 08:56 am

‘Cancelled’ twin-turbocharged Lexus V8 heading for reality in LC F and first time LS F

Charl Bosch
‘Cancelled’ twin-turbocharged Lexus V8 heading for reality in LC F and first time LS F

Lexus F logo

Twin-blown V8 will replace the normally aspirated 5.0-litre unit and could well also be offered in the next generation RC F.

Lexus is reportedly forging ahead with its next generation of F models despite it being reported last year that development of the engine meant to power the line-up had been cancelled.

According to an extensive report by Japan’s Best Car, the supposedly axed twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 will happen after all and produce a reported 493kW/650Nm in the back-on-track LC F, as well as in the first ever F version of the flagship LS sedan. In addition, the ‘eight’ is tipped to also feature in the all-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and the next generation Tundra pick-up currently undergoing testing in North America.

In spite of Lexus ruling out a return of the IS F, the V8 could also turn-up underneath the bonnet of the next generation RC F, although nothing has yet been set in stone. Aside from the F models, which the publication alleges will start appearing from November, the mentioned LS will be supplemented by an all-new SUV from July and not next year, now rumoured to be called LF instead of LQ.

Set to be positioned above the Land Cruiser-based LX, the LF will ride on a variation of the LS’s GA-L platform and measure 5 250 mm in overall length with the width coming to 1 900 mm and height to 1 580 mm. Like the LS, power will come from not only the twin-turbocharged 310kW/600Nm 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre V6 and the normally aspirated 3.5-litre bent-six hybrid, but also the mentioned V8 albeit without the F designation. Expect more clarity on the claims to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
All-new Lexus NX poised for April reveal with bespoke 221 kW turbocharged four-pot 3.2.2021
Lexus plotting yet another new model as RZ 450e trademark emerges 19.8.2020
V8 engine development at Toyota allegedly stopped 14.8.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance

Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears

Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon

Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition