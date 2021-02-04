Motoring News 4.2.2021 10:47 am

Toyota revises mid-range Hilux Raider’s price

Charl Bosch
Toyota revises mid-range Hilux Raider’s price

Toyota Hilux Raider

The once flagship model now finds itself positioned below the Legend as replacement for the SRX.

Officially no longer the flagship variant of the local Hilux line-up, Toyota has provided updated pricing for the now mid-level Raider that replaces the SRX.

Positioned below the range-topping Hilux Legend, the Raider receives the same eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but loses out on satellite navigation while also swapping the 18-inch alloys for graphite coloured 17-inch alloys and gaining a model specific chrome surrounded grille.

It also does without the nine-speaker JBL sound system, push-button start, keyless entry, Safety Sense driver and safety systems and electric front seats, but retains the TFT instrument cluster display, LED fog lights on the 2.4 GD-6, cruise control, a revers camera plus rear parking sensors, the air-conditioned glovebox, climate control and bi-LED headlights as well as fog lamps on the 2.8 GD-6, a leather wrapped steering wheel and Toyota Connect in-car Wi-Fi with complimentary 15 GB data.

RELATED: Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in

With the standard fitting of a limited slip rear differential on all models, the Raider also rates as the sole model to feature both the upgraded 2.8 GD-6 and 2.4 GD-6 engines now that the Legend is powered exclusively by the 150kW/500Nm version of the former.

In 2.4 GD-6 guise, output is still pegged at 110kW/400Nm with buyers having the option of rear-or-four-wheel-drive plus the standard six-speed manual or optional six-speed automatic gearbox. The same applies to the 2.8 GD-6, although no longer offered is the manual on the 2.8 GD-6.

Like the rest of the line-up, the Raider comes standard with thee year/100 000 km warranty as well as a nine service/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

SINGLE CAB

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R459 000

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R477 800

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 – R531 100

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R551 700

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R545 600

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R614 400

XTRA CAB

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R471 500

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R490 200

DOUBLE CAB

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R515 300

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R531 600

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 – R595 400

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R621 700

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R644 500

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R720 500

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Frugal Toyota Starlet can save you a fortune at the pumps 4.2.2021
Mind made up? Nope: Toyota Land Cruiser 300 pushed back to September… again 2.2.2021
BMW dethrones Mercedes-Benz 30.1.2021
RELATED STORIES
PREMIUM!
Frugal Toyota Starlet can save you a fortune at the pumps
Driving impressions Frugal Toyota Starlet can save you a fortune at the pumps
PREMIUM!
BMW dethrones Mercedes-Benz
Motoring News BMW dethrones Mercedes-Benz
PREMIUM!
Easy to see why Toyota Starlet is selling like hot cakes
Motoring News Easy to see why Toyota Starlet is selling like hot cakes


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears

Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon

Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma

Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition