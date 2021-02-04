Toyota revises mid-range Hilux Raider’s price

Officially no longer the flagship variant of the local Hilux line-up, Toyota has provided updated pricing for the now mid-level Raider that replaces the SRX.

Positioned below the range-topping Hilux Legend, the Raider receives the same eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but loses out on satellite navigation while also swapping the 18-inch alloys for graphite coloured 17-inch alloys and gaining a model specific chrome surrounded grille.

It also does without the nine-speaker JBL sound system, push-button start, keyless entry, Safety Sense driver and safety systems and electric front seats, but retains the TFT instrument cluster display, LED fog lights on the 2.4 GD-6, cruise control, a revers camera plus rear parking sensors, the air-conditioned glovebox, climate control and bi-LED headlights as well as fog lamps on the 2.8 GD-6, a leather wrapped steering wheel and Toyota Connect in-car Wi-Fi with complimentary 15 GB data.

With the standard fitting of a limited slip rear differential on all models, the Raider also rates as the sole model to feature both the upgraded 2.8 GD-6 and 2.4 GD-6 engines now that the Legend is powered exclusively by the 150kW/500Nm version of the former.

In 2.4 GD-6 guise, output is still pegged at 110kW/400Nm with buyers having the option of rear-or-four-wheel-drive plus the standard six-speed manual or optional six-speed automatic gearbox. The same applies to the 2.8 GD-6, although no longer offered is the manual on the 2.8 GD-6.

Like the rest of the line-up, the Raider comes standard with thee year/100 000 km warranty as well as a nine service/90 000 km service plan.

PRICING

SINGLE CAB

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R459 000

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R477 800

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 – R531 100

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R551 700

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R545 600

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R614 400

XTRA CAB

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R471 500

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R490 200

DOUBLE CAB

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider – R515 300

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R531 600

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 – R595 400

Hilux 2.4 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R621 700

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 RB Raider AT – R644 500

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4×4 AT – R720 500

