Don’t call it a Citroën: DS reveals all-new 4

One of the initial models to be integrated into the DS brand six years ago after being sold as a Citroën between 2010 and the beginning of 2015, the premium division of Stellantis has unveiled the second generation 4 after axing the model three years ago.

The fourth DS model after the 3 and 7 Crossback SUVs as well as the 9 sedan, the 4 is based on the ubiquitous EMP2 platform and despite retaining the same basic silhouette as its predecessor, features DS’ latest styling language with some of the looks stemming from the Aero Sport Lounge concept shown last year.

Measuring 4.4 m in overall length while sporting a width of 1.8 m and height of 1.4 m, the DS 4 does dispense with some of its predecessor’s design features, namely the rear door handles concealed within the C-pillar and the fixed rear windows said to have been too heavy to open. Also redesigned is the rear facia combined with the lower roofline, while two alloy wheel sizes are offered; the standard 19 or optional 20-inch wheels.

Sharing virtually nothing with the old DS 4, the new car’s interior adopts a minimalist appearance with most of the functions, bar the toggle switches for the climate control and ‘emergency’ buttons, being located within the integrated five-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Also gone is the gear lever for the standard eight-speed automatic gearbox, replaced by a toggle with buyers having the choice of a range of materials and trim pieces ranging from wood, carbon fibre and Alcantara, to a two-tone grained leather called Pebble Grey offset by brown ash wood detailing and Criollo Brown Nappa leather.

Also available is the so-called Opera interior with the mentioned ash wood and Criollo leather, as well as the sporty Performance line that consists out of carbon inlays, Alcantara on the dashboard, door panels and centre console, plus gold and Carmin stitch work on the Basalt cloth seats. Standard on higher-spec models is a 14-speaker, 690-watt Focal sound system, Matrix LED headlights, a colour Heads-Up Display and DS’s upgraded Drive Assist 2.0 range of safety and driver assistance systems.

Underneath the bonnet, a choice of four powerunits are offered; the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged PureTech petrol that produces 96 kW in the PureTech 130, the bigger 1.6-litre four-cylinder rated at 132 kW in the PureTech 180 and a 96 kW 1.5-litre turbodiesel in the BlueHDI 130. The plug-in hybrid option comes in the shape of the E-Tense which combines the bigger petrol with an 81 kW electric motor for a total system output of 165 kW plus an all-electric range of 50 km.

Available in a choice of five colours; Pearl Crystal, Platinum Grey, Pearl White, Red Velvet and Perla Nera Black, as well as two new hues, Lacquered Grey and Copper Gold, the DS 4 will arrive on dealership floors across Europe from the fourth quarter of this year, but won’t be coming to South Africa.

