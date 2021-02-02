Motoring News 2.2.2021 08:02 am

Powered-up 245 kW Volkswagen Golf R Plus seemingly heading for reality

Charl Bosch
Powered-up 245 kW Volkswagen Golf R Plus seemingly heading for reality

Volkswagen Golf R

Torque has not been upped and remains at 420 Nm.

The rumoured ‘Plus’ version of the Volkswagen Golf R has reportedly taken another step in becoming a reality following a leaked owner’s manual discovery in the United Kingdom.

According to Australia’s caradvice.com.au, citing a report from the volkswizard YouTube channel, the technical data section at the back of the catalogue listed all the models from the entry-level 1.0 TSI to a 2.0 TSI with 245 kW, the same output a leaked presentation slide in January last year had attributed to the Plus in contradiction of the 257 kW reported by Britain’s Car Magazine that same month. In addition, the entry lists the torque output at 420 Nm, the same as the ‘standard’ R.

The apparent confirmation and 2.0 TSI inscription, backed-up by Volkswagen ruling-out electrification in March following the emergence of rumours as far back as 2018 about a possible hybrid R producing 298 kW, and after a report in April last year suggesting an output of 300 kW, comes after Audi had blocked its parent from using the 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder engine used in the RS3 and TT RS as it would have led to the R being “too a direct rival to Audi Sport” products had the application by Wolfsburg been approved.

Despite it being reported that the R Plus would only debut in 2023, CarAdvice states that an earlier unveiling, possibly next year could occur, but added that nothing had yet been confirmed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
BMW dethrones Mercedes-Benz 30.1.2021
The VW Golf GTI for nerds 23.1.2021
Forbidden fruit: Volkswagen reveals subtly updated GTI-powered Jetta GLI 22.1.2021


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!

Covid-19 Highlights from Ramaphosa’s family meeting: The new, adjusted level 3 regulations

Covid-19 Here’s Ramaphosa’s new rules on booze sales

Politics Zuma ConCourt fallout: ‘Arrest him’ says Ndlozi, ‘remove benefits’ says Mashaba


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition