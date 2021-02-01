Jaguar puts price on updated all-electric I-Pace

Jaguar has announced pricing for the updated all-electric I-Pace less than twelve months after confirming the revisions to the 2019 World Car of the Year winner.

Externally, the updates consists of an optional black styling package, a new Bright Pack made up of a Noble Chrome grille, an Atlas Grey faux rear diffuser, satin chrome window surrounds and Atlas Grey mirror caps. As well as three new colours; Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue and Caldera Red, the mentioned Atlas Grey can be specified as a colour for buyers not wanting the Bright Pack. The previous 18-inch wheels have also been dropped in favour of 19-inch alloys.

Inside, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster remains along with the five-inch climate control display, while the ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system receives Jaguar Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro software complete with over-the-air updates. Optional is a wireless smartphone in addition to a 16-speaker Meridian sound system, with the entire range getting the new PM2.5 filtration system for the air-conditioning, a new surround-view camera system plus the ClearSight digital rear-view mirror.

Up front, the 90 kWh lithium-ion battery continues as is by delivering 294kW/696Nm, albeit with reduced charging thanks to the inclusion of an on-board 11 kW charger Jaguar claims has upped the range by 53 km to 470 km. Plugged-in to a seven kilowatt wallbox will result in a waiting time of 12.75 hours, which drops to 8.6 hours when use is made of an 11 kW outlet. When connected to a 50 kW or 100 kW socket, 15 min is needed with claimed added ranges of 76 km and 127 km.

A five year/100 0000 km warranty and service plan plus an eight year/160 000 km warranty on the battery is once again standard across the I-Pace line-up.

PRICING

I-Pace EV400 S – R1 942 600

I-Pace EV 400 SE – R2 005 100

I-Pace EV 400 HSE – R2 112 300

