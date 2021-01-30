 
 
BMW dethrones Mercedes-Benz

Motoring News

3 Series edges C-Class in pre-owned individual online searches.

Motoring Correspondent
30 Jan 2021
08:00:51 AM
BMW has overtaken archrival Mercedes-Benz as the most search sedan brand of 2020

Sedans represent the third-most searched for used car body type in South Africa – but which specific sedans do South Africans most want? It used to be the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, but the sedan bearing the three-pointed star has been usurped by a fellow German, namely the BMW 3 Series. This much has emerged from an analysis of AutoTrader search data for the 2020 calendar year. AutoTrader is the largest digital automotive marketplace in South Africa. As such, it provides unparalleled insight into car-buying patterns in the country. While the 3 Series is currently reigning supreme, George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, points...

