WATCH: Mahindra XUV 300 picks-up Global NCAP’s first five stars

The Mahindra XUV 300 has become the first vehicle to be award the maximum five-stars by Global NCAP as part of its #SaferCarsForAfrica initiative.

Aside from receiving four stars for child safety, the XUV 300, tested in South African-spec, scored full marks for adult and overall protection with the findings by the Euro NCAP and Automobile Association (AA) affiliate finding “adequate protection” for the driver’s chest and “good” levels of protection for the passenger.

“This is a milestone event for the #SaferCarsforAfrica project, and signals that it is possible to achieve this excellent rating for vehicles in our market. We are particularly pleased that this rating has been achieved through a compliance review. We applaud the fact that there is a reasonably priced five star vehicle available in Africa which gives consumers a safe choice when purchasing a new car,” AA South Africa CEO Willem Groenewald said.

Towards Zero Foundation President David Ward has described the rating as a “landmark moment for vehicle safety in Africa”, while Mahindra South Africa CEO Rajesh Gupta branded it as the “best possible confirmation that safety is integrated into the very design and structure of the XUV300”.

“If one combines the vehicle’s passive safety with its performance, including its exemplary road holding and dynamic handling, it is the perfect SUV for the South African family. It boasts of an unmatched value proposition in terms of style, safety, performance and features,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.