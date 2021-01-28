Mazda details long awaited new CX-30

Just under two years after making its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, Mazda has revealed spec and pricing details for the new CX-30.

Positioned between the CX-3 and CX-5, the CX-30 measures 4 395 mm in overall length with a wheelbase of 2 655 mm, height of 1 540 mm and width of 1 795 mm. Compared to its siblings, the CX-30 is 120 mm longer than the CX-3 but 155 mm shorter than the CX-5, with its wheelbase being longer and shorter by 85 mm and 45 mm respectively.

In terms of height, it loses out to both the CX-3 and CX-5 by 10 mm and 135 mm, but edges the former out in the width stakes by being 30 mm wider. Compared to the latter though, the CX-30 is 45 mm thinner. Claimed boot space is 430-litres with the rear seats up.

Deriving its looks from not only its siblings, but also the coupe-styled Chinese market exclusive CX-4, the CX-30 arrives on South African shores in a choice of three models, all powered by the familiar 2.0-litre SkyActiv-G petrol engine. Producing 121kW/213Nm, the amount of twist is delivered to the front wheels only via a six-speed automatic gearbox with Mazda claiming a combined fuel consumption of 6.6 L/100 km. No manual option will be provided with the same applying to the 2.0 SkyActiv-X, 2.0 mild-hybrid SkyActiv-G M and 1.8 SkyActiv-D turbodiesel engines offered in other markets.

On the specification front, the Active starts the line-up off by featuring the 8.8-inch MZD Connect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and dual USB ports, an eight-speaker sound system, auto on/off auto-levelling LED headlights, rain sense wipers, folding electric mirrors, LED fog lamps, Heads-Up Display, push-button start, cruise control, black or grey cloth seats, rear armrest, 16-inch alloy wheels, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, seven airbags as well as ABS, EBD, EBA and DSC.

Upping the ante, the Dynamic comes with the added option of a beige cloth interior while adding dual-zone climate control as opposed to the conventional air-conditioning setup, paddle shifters, rear air vents, keyless entry and rear parking sensors.

Sitting at the top, the Individual swaps the 16-inch wheels for 18-inch alloys and the cloth for black leather while also receiving a 12-speaker Bose sound system, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function as well as lumbar support, a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror and a reverse camera. In-build satellite navigation can be specified as an option regardless of the trim level.

In total, a choice of nine colours are provided; Arctic White, Jet Black, Sonic Silver, Polymetal Grey, Titanium Flash, Machine Grey, Soul Crystal Red, Deep Crystal Blue and Snowflake White Pearl. A three year/ unlimited km warranty and service plan are standard across the range.

PRICING

CX-30 2.0 Active AT – R469 000

CX-30 2.0 Dynamic AT – R499 000

CX-30 2.0 Individual AT – R540 000

