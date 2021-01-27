European autumn set aside for debut of all-new Opel Astra

With the all-new Mokka and facelift Crossland revealed last year, Opel will turn its attention to the long awaited all-new Astra a report from Germany has alleged will debut in the European autumn (September-November) of this year.

On course to be built in Opel’s hometown of Rüsselsheim instead of in Gliwice, Poland or at sister brand Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port facility in the United Kingdom, Auto Motor und Sport reports that the internally designated Astra L will switch from former long-time parent General Motors’ D2XX platform to Stellantis’ EMP2 used by amongst others, the Grandland X, outgoing Peugeot 308, 508, 3008 and 5008, as well as the Citroën C5 Aircross and DS 9.

As indicated by Vice-President for Design, Mark Adams last year, the Astra will derive styling from the Mokka and incorporate the Blitz’s Bold and Pure styling language, complete with the Opel Vizor and Compass. According to the mentioned report, the interior will draw heavily from the Corsa in terms of design and layout.

With the facelift last year of the soon-to-be-discontinued Astra K, which saw the debut of mainly PSA engines in place of the GM built units, the new Astra will be fully PSA powered, reportedly by the Corsa’s 1.2 PureTech turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine in 81 kW and 96 kW guise, and the 1.5 BlueCDTI turbodiesel rated at 75 kW. Transmissions will comprise of a six-speed manual or an optional eight-speed automatic as apposed to the short-lived CVT.

Like the Corsa, an all-electric Astra-e will be unveiled at some stage, followed by a plug-in hybrid model using the same 1.6-litre petrol/electric setup as the Grandland X. Outputting 165 kW with front-wheel-drive and 221 kW with all-wheel-drive, the latter will allegedly be detuned for use in the revived OPC, a contrast to its reported use without any power gains in the forthcoming Corsa. While little is known at present, expect sightings in the form of pre-production prototypes and details to emerge over the coming and weeks and months.

