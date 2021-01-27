Motoring News 27.1.2021 02:14 pm

Not so fast: Mitsubishi South Africa not ready to bid Pajero farewell just yet

Charl Bosch
Not so fast: Mitsubishi South Africa not ready to bid Pajero farewell just yet

Mitsubishi Pajero

Aging Dakar hero here to stay?

Having confirmed last year that production of the Pajero would wrap-up in 2021 after a production run of 39 years, Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA) has hinted that it is not ready to bid sayonara just yet.

Despite production having ended in Japan two years ago with the Sakahogi Plant in Gifu, earmarked for closure in 2023, only producing Pajeros for export markets where demand remains high, MMSA General Manager Nic Campbell cryptically suggested that a plan has been approved for the Pajero to continue for a while longer.

“We have secured production of [the] Pajero so we will do something great,” Campbell said, before adding that, “we are exploring numerous options at the moment”.

Initially planned to derive its underpinnings from the next generation Nissan Patrol/Armada, which is reportedly being developed, the Pajero has been in production since 2006 with the final overhaul having occurred in 2014 sans the introduction of the special Legend II edition two years later.

Despite it being reported last year that the mentioned new model would debut this year or in 2022, it was subsequently branded as nothing but a hoax with the ‘end-of-production’ confirmation a few months later.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
All-new Mitsubishi Outlander shown traversing various surfaces in first teaser video 26.1.2021
Mitsubishi South Africa boss: Four-wheel-drive double cabs still have appeal 30.7.2020
Different niche model unlikely to replace Pajero as Mitsubishi’s flagship 29.7.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition