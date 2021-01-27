N (Line) flavoured Hyundai Tucson makes long awaited reveal

Teased last year, Hyundai has taken the wraps off of the Tucson N Line as the sportiest version of its new compact SUV until the arrival of the red-hot N next year.

Conforming to the N Line versions of the i20, i30, Elantra and Sonata, the unique touches centre around the exterior and interior with the former seeing the inclusion of a revised jewelled grille, a reshaped lower air intake with a satin silver skidplate, N Line front and rear bumpers as well as side skirts, black fog light surrounds, dual exhaust outlets, a silver rear skidplate, Phantom Black mirror caps, gloss black accents and 19-inch N Line alloy wheels.

In total, seven colour options are provided; Shimmering Silver and Phantom Black, as well as five hues contrasted by a Phantom Black roof; Polar White, Dark Knight, the N Line exclusive Shadow Grey, Sunset Red and Engine Red.

Less dramatic is the interior which receives N Line sport seats trimmed in black leather and suede with red stitching, an N Line gear knob on manual models and leather wrapped steering wheel, alloy pedals and door sills, a black roofliner and additional red stitching on doors and armrest. An electronically controlled suspension serves as the only change under the N Line skin, but only on some models.

Up front, Hyundai has signalled the 1.6 T-GDI engine out as the sole powerunit for the N-Line with buyers having the option of the 110 kW unit, the 110 kW or 132 kW mild-hybrid, a full hybrid rated at 169 kW and the plug-in hybrid outputting 195 kW. Transmissions include a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch depending on the engine.

Going on sale in the European spring, the N Line, like the regular Tucson, remains to be confirmed for South Africa, but expect it to arrive sometime this year when approved.

