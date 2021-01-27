Most powerful M-car coming to South Africa as BMW (finally) reveals 467 kW M5 CS

Following the emergence of rumours as long ago as 2019, and after being teased by M boss Markus Flasch in December last year, BMW finally revealed the eagerly awaited M5 CS overnight as the most powerful M5 and M-car ever made.

Based on the Competition but weighing 70 kg less as indicated by Flasch, the CS makes extensive use of carbon fibre not only for the roof like the standard model, but also for the bonnet, rear spoiler and diffuser, bonnet vents, mirror caps and front splitter. In addition to less soundproofing materials and a carbon fibre M badged engine cover, the grille receives a bespoke Gold Bronze finish with CS badging, the Adaptive LED headlights yellow motorsport inspired tubes and the exterior trim the de-chromed Shadowline pack.

Mounted on model exclusive 20-inch forged M alloy wheels wrapped in no-cost option Pirelli PZero Corsa tyres and available in a choice of three colours; the standard Brands Hatch Grey Metallic or optional Frozen Deep Green Metallic or Frozen Brands Hatch Grey Metallic, the CS also comes as standard with carbon ceramic brakes utilising a red or optional gold painted six-piston caliper setup at the front and single at the rear, 10% stiffer springs, a retuned Dynamic Damper Control system and revised engine mounts.

Sitting five millimetres closer to the ground than the model on which it is based, BMW has also afforded the CS with a recalibrated electric M power steering system consisting of three modes; Comfort, Sport and Sport+, increased the negative camber at the front, fitted stiffer front anti-roll bars and tow-link ball joint mounts, while also equipping the M exhaust system with an electronically opening flap to “enhances the V8’s soundtrack” depending on three modes; Efficient, Sport and Sport+.

Inside, the unique changes comprise of Merino leather black upholstery with Mugello Red stitching and accents, an Alcantara roofliner, the perforated leather M steering wheel with 12 o’clock marking plus red M1 and M2 buttons, carbon fibre gear shift paddles for the eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, M5 branded velour floor mats, M5 CS badged illuminated door sills, a special black Merino centre console with double red stitch work and removal of the armrest and ashtray in order to save weight, red CS branding and additional gloss black inlays.

For the first time, as a further means of saving weight, the CS only comes with four seats with those seated in the rear being privy their own chair, while those in the front sit on electrically adjustable heated M carbon fibre bucket seats with illuminated M5 logos. All four’s headrests though bear an imprint of the Nürburgring where development took place.

As confirmed by Flasch, the CS keeps the 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8, but with power output raised from 460 kW in the Competition to 467 kW. Torque is unchanged at 750 Nm with buyers still able to configure the xDrive all-wheel-drive system in either standard 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD modes. Fitted with the M Driver’s Package as standard, the CS will get from 0-100 km/h in three seconds, 0-200 km/h in 10.4 seconds and top out at 305 km/h.

Priced from €180 400 (R3 305 489) in Germany with production set to be limited despite the actual number not being revealed, BMW South Africa has however indicated that the CS will be coming to market in the third quarter of this year with final pricing yet to be announced. Expect a considerable premium though over the Competition’s R2 328 224 sticker.

