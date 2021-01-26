Seven-seat Hyundai Creta earmarked for April introduction as newly named Alcazar

First mentioned three years ago, a new report from Brazil has claimed that Hyundai’s three-row Creta will be debuting in April this year allegedly under the Alcazar designation.

Spied last year undergoing testing, motor1.com Brazil alleges that the name of the Indian-developed seven-seat Creta has already been registered with additional changes, bar the extended wheelbase and length, set to include a unique studded grille, new taillights, different alloy wheel designs, a lowered roofline and a D-pillar. Upmarket materials and trim pieces are reportedly set to star inside as the main interior differences.

Up front, the Alcazar will more than likely continue unchanged with the same choice of engines as the Creta namely the normally aspirated 85kW/144Nm 1.5-litre petrol and the two units shared with the Kia Seltos; the 103kW/242Nm 1.4 T-GDI and the 85kW/260Nm 1.5 CRDI turbodiesel.

Transmissions will consist out of a six-speed manual, a CVT dubbed Intelligent Variable Transmission or IVT, the six-speed torque converter automatic and a seven-speed dual-clutch. While front-wheel-drive is expected to be standard, all-wheel-drive could well feature given the Alcazar’s premium aspirations.

Following the unveiling of the Creta on South African shores last year, the Alcazar could fellow in plugging the position between it and the Santa Fe as Hyundai’s most attainable seven-seat model. For now though, this remains purely speculative, however, expect more details and images to emerge over the coming weeks and months.

