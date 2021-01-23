 
 
The VW Golf GTI for nerds

Don’t believe all the rubbish you read about electric mobility.

Mark Jones
23 Jan 2021
Volkswagen e-Golf

There is so much misinformation and outright lack of understanding when it comes to electrification in the automotive world. Just mention the words “electric car” and everybody in South Africa starts to roll their eyes and mutter obscenities about Eskom and load-shedding. Sadly, some of this apprehension is perfectly understandable. To go with the multiple levels of lockdown, we also have varying levels of load-shedding. But it is what it is, we will adapt, the infrastructure will continue to grow, and bar the country completely imploding into financial chaos, the future of electric mobility in South Africa will be viable....

