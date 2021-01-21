Turbo-petrol fed all-new Peugeot 2008 priced

Its unveiling having taken place two years ago, Peugeot has announced pricing details of the updated 2008 ahead of its South African market debut at the end of this month.

Based on the EMP1 version of the newly created Stellantis’ CMP platform Opel also uses for the incoming Corsa, the 2008 will touch down powered two variants of the familiar 1.2 PureTech turbocharged three-cylinder engine paired to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic instead of the eight-speed offered in Europe.

In the entry-level Active, the engine produces 74kW/205Nm when connected to the manual or 96kW/230Nm when mated to the automatic. The latter combination is standard fare on the next-step Allure and the range-topping GT. As before, drive is routed to the front wheels only with none-starters being the BlueHDI turbodiesel models as well as the all-electric e-2008. No specification details were however divulged.

With the only option being a sunroof priced at R21 750, the 2008 range comes standard with a three year/60 000 km service plan.

PRICING

2008 1.2 PureTech 100 Active – R359 900

2008 1.2 PureTech 130 Active AT – R399 900

2008 1.2 PureTech 130 Allure AT – R429 900

2008 1.2 PureTech 130 GT AT – R479 900

