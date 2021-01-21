All-new Golf GTI and facelift Tiguan headlines Volkswagen’s assault on 2021

Volkswagen has announced its product rollout for 2021 set to be highlighted by the eagerly awaited arrival of the eighth generation Golf GTI.

Kicking off from the second quarter of this year, the GTI will be joined by the already priced Tiptronic and 4Motion versions of the Crafter van, as well as the facelift Tiguan and the T6.1 Kombi below the recently unveiled Caravelle. No word about the standard Golf, reported in 2019 to get the carryover 1.4 TSI engine for South Africa instead of the 1.5 TSI Evo offered in Europe, or the Clubsport was made with the same applying to the Tiguan R.

After a quiet third quarter, the final quarter will see the arrival of the red-hot Golf R and the all new Caddy. Recently spied on online platforms, the facelift Polo is likely to become available at some stage later this year or possibly in early 2022, while the all-new Ford Ranger-based Amarok, which dropped the 165 kW 3.0 TDI engine for the upgraded 190 kW towards the end of this year, will bow in 2022, a year after its new sibling.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen has also confirmed to The Citizen that it won’t be bringing the six-speed manual version of the Amarok V6 TDI to South Africa. Offered in Australia, the engine produces the same 165 kW, but with 500 Nm instead of 550 Nm or the 580 Nm available on overboost. Following the introduction of the special Mswenko edition last year, the Polo Vivo looks set to continue to unchanged with the same applying to the T-Cross and the recently launched T-Roc. No-no’s include the facelift Arteon and the South American-market Polo-based Nivus.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.