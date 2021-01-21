Back on? Toyota files second application for Celica name

Toyota has, for the second time, filed a trademark application in the United States hinting at the revival of the iconic Celica as a possible replacement to the GT86.

Back in 2017, US publication Car and Driver uncovered the original submission to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which didn’t lead to anything in spite of being alleged that the Celica would take the position of the GT86 and slot-in below the then still-born Supra.

Months before, Toyota Gazoo Racing Head and Supra Lead Engineer Tetsuya Tada told evo magazine that work had commenced on bringing back the ‘three brothers’, namely the MR2, Celica and Supra as part of the brand’s rejuvenated sport’s car line-up.

Plans for the former, which was reported in 2018 to be part of a joint-venture with Subaru and use a 221 kW version of the first generation Levorg’s 1.6-litre turbo flat-four engine, eventually got scrapped last year after Toyota’s European Vice President of Sales Matt Harrison labelled it “not a priority”.

In the latest find, Australia’s caradvice.com.au has uncovered another submission to the USPTO by Toyota for the Celica name, but alleged that the absence of the GR designation, used on the Supra and reportedly also on the incoming second generation GT86, suggests that no immediate plans are in place for it to be used.

It was also speculated in the Car and Driver report that the moniker could even be used for a new SUV in the same way as what Mitsubishi did with the Eclipse, however, nothing of this has since become a reality. With the all-new GT86, derived once again from the Subaru BRZ, set to make its debut in May, don’t be surprised if rumours and allegations about it possibly becoming the Celica start to emerge.

