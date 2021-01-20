Porsche reverts to rear-wheel-drive for new entry-level Taycan

Porsche has added a fourth model to the Taycan line-up that replaces the 4S as the new most attainable version in the global line-up.

Devoid of any suffixes, the simply titled Taycan is based on the 4S, but does away with the all-wheel-drive system in becoming rear-wheel-drive only with a choice of two battery packs; the standard 79.2 kWh unit producing 300 kW aided by a launch control function plus overboost, and the optional 93.4 kWh Performance rated at 350 kW.

No matter the output, the Taycan is said to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 230 km/h. The difference lies in the range with the standard battery offering a distance of 431 km and the Performance 484 km. Plugged-in, the claimed waiting time from five to 80% is said to be 22.5 minutes with a 100 km range possible after five minutes.

Aside from the rear-wheel-drive configuration, subtle exterior differences identify the Taycan from the 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, namely model specific 19-inch Taycan Aero alloy wheels and black brake calipers for the six-piston ventilated stoppers at the front and four at the rear.

Still standard are the LED headlights, the no-cost option of a leather-free leather, plus the 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Cost options include the three-chamber adaptive air suspension system, the Porsche Surface Coated Brakes whose discs measure 410 mm at the front and 365 mm at the rear as opposed to the standard 360 mm and 358 mm, and up to 21-inch alloy wheels.

Confirmed for South Africa, pricing kicks-off at R2 227 000, a whopping R310 000 less than the 4S.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.