Mercedes-Benz reimagines GLA as all-electric EQA

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the latest member of its EQ range of dedicated electric vehicles in the shape of the GLA-based EQA.

Going on sale in the European spring and carrying the EQA 250 designation, the newcomer features the same silhouette as the model on which it is based, but boasts the same front facia as the EQC as well as a revised rear-end made up of a full-width light bar connecting the clusters, relocation of the Mercedes-Benz three-pointed star logo to lower down the tailgate and a cavity for the numberplate integrated into the bumper.

Riding as standard on 18-inch alloy wheels with the option of 20-inches, the EQA’s interior differs little from the GLA with buyers having the option of a seven-inch infotainment system or the dual 10.25-inch MBUX with mainly different readouts to compensate for the electric motor. Also available are a range of materials and trim pieces ranging from aluminium and open-wore wood, to grained aluminium and piano key black inserts. Aside from the Night Package, Edition 1 and AMG Line, a bespoke Electric Art package with mainly fibre optics can be had as an option.

Still offered with a 40/20/40 split rear seats and available with tech such as a 64 colour ambient lighting system, Active Steer Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Pre-Safe, Evasive Steering Assist, Distance Assist Distronic, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Keeping Assist, the EQA can also be specified with steel suspension springs or the optional Adaptive Damping system, as well as an automatic trailer coupling system capable with the braked towing capacity rated at 750 kg.

Underneath the bonnet resides the biggest change in a form of 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that pumps-out 140 kW. Only available with front-wheel-drive for now with a more powerful dual-motor 4Matic planned for unveiling later, the EQA has a claimed range of 480 km and comes standard with an 11 kW on-board charger. Although Benz didn’t specify the charging time when connected to a household socket, it did confirm a 30 minute waiting from 0-80% using an 100 kW charging station.

In Germany, pricing kicks-off at €47 540 (R860 567) before incentives but don’t expect Mercedes-Benz South Africa to make the EQA available anytime soon.

